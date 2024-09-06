Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Sit in Different Suites at K.C. Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes may be on the outs ... because they sat in different suites at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener -- and politics could be to blame.

The pop superstar watched boyfriend/tight end Travis Kelce lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens from inside a crowded suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Play video content

Brittany, on the other hand, took in the game with her little daughter Sterling Skye from a different suite, keeping an eye on her hubby -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Check out the pics and vids ... Taylor and Brittany are having a blast, but just not with each other. Taylor is cheering on Travis with others -- including Travis' parents at some points -- while Brittany separately poses for a smiling photo with Sterling.

The two were once inseparable at Chiefs games ... you may recall in 2023 ... Taylor and Brittany repeatedly hung out together in the same suite, hugging and dancing.

Play video content 10/13/23 Courtesy of NFL

Now, it appears politics has come between the two women. Although Taylor has not yet endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election, she has previously accused Donald Trump -- the Republican nominee – of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism," among other things.

Play video content TMZ.com

Brittany, however, has given the impression she favors Trump over his democratic rival Kamala Harris.

In mid-August, Brittany liked one of Trump's Instagram posts detailing his 2024 presidential agenda, and the former Commander in Chief recently thanked Mahomes on his Truth Social platform for her support.