Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Sit in Different Suites at K.C. Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift Her Great Divide With Brittany Mahomes ... On Full Display At Chiefs Game

taylor swift brittany mahomes main getty instagram
Getty/Instagram Composite

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes may be on the outs ... because they sat in different suites at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener -- and politics could be to blame.

The pop superstar watched boyfriend/tight end Travis Kelce lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens from inside a crowded suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

090624_taylor_swift-kal
Separate Suites ???

Brittany, on the other hand, took in the game with her little daughter Sterling Skye from a different suite, keeping an eye on her hubby -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift At The Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL Season Opener
Launch Gallery
Swift At NFL Season Opener Launch Gallery
Getty

Check out the pics and vids ... Taylor and Brittany are having a blast, but just not with each other. Taylor is cheering on Travis with others -- including Travis' parents at some points -- while Brittany separately poses for a smiling photo with Sterling.

The two were once inseparable at Chiefs games ... you may recall in 2023 ... Taylor and Brittany repeatedly hung out together in the same suite, hugging and dancing.

101323_taylor_swift_brittany_mahomes_kal 10/13/23
IT'S NICE TO HAVE A FRIEND
Courtesy of NFL

Now, it appears politics has come between the two women. Although Taylor has not yet endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election, she has previously accused Donald Trump -- the Republican nominee – of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism," among other things.

090424_tmz_live_trump_kal
THANKS FOR THE LOVE!!!
TMZ.com

Brittany, however, has given the impression she favors Trump over his democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Chiefs Win With Brittany Mahomes
Launch Gallery
Swift Celebrates With Brittany Launch Gallery

In mid-August, Brittany liked one of Trump's Instagram posts detailing his 2024 presidential agenda, and the former Commander in Chief recently thanked Mahomes on his Truth Social platform for her support.

travis kelce taylor swift AP
AP

Meanwhile, after the Chiefs win, Taylor and Travis were photographed holding hands while leaving the stadium in Kansas City. The couple seems closer than ever -- as rumors continue to circulate about a possible engagement.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later