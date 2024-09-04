Donald Trump Thanks Brittany Mahomes For 'Strongly Defending' Him

Donald Trump is heaping praise on Brittany Mahomes ... days after the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes made headlines after seemingly throwing her support behind the former president.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," #45 posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

Trump wasn't done ... he then gave Patrick a shout-out.

"With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless 'leaders,' it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!"

The post comes just days after the 29-year-old liked several Pro-Donald posts on social media.

First, Brittany liked a post detailing Trump's "2024 GOP Platform" ... outlining his policy goals for what he hopes is his second term.

Mahomes also liked a comment that was left on a photo she posted on IG, reading "TRUMP-VANCE 2024"

Brittany ultimately "un-liked" both posts, but the message was clear ... Mahomes is among the millions of Trump supporters nationwide.

Given her newfound public political position, many have wondered whether the support for DT could cause a rift in Brittany's friendship with Taylor Swift.

While TS hasn't endorsed Kamala Harris, she did throw her support behind Joe Biden heading into the 2020 election ... and, of course, Harris is his Vice President.

So far, all's quiet on the Swift front.