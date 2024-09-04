Donald Trump Confesses He Sometimes Regrets Social Media Posts

Donald Trump's sharing some cyber regrets ... admitting he sometimes wishes he didn't post a few of the more brutal "truths" to social media -- but, it ain't very often.

The Republican nominee for president sat down for an interview on Lex Fridman's podcast Tuesday ... and, Lex asked him if he ever thinks twice about firing off some of his raw thoughts on Truth Social.

DJT replies he does have some regrets ... but, only every once in a while. So, don't think for a sec 45's rethinking every controversial tweet -- or Truths, as posts on Truth Social (the site he owns) are called.

Worth noting ... Trump goes on to say he mostly regrets reposting other people's thoughts -- 'cause sometimes those people are deep into groups he's not supposed to support. With his own thoughts, the former prez adds, it's certainly easier.

That said, former President Trump's stoked on how well Truth Social's gone since he helped start it up back in 2021 ... saying it contains some powerful truths -- and, Don even views it as his "typewriter." He also admits to posting from bed sometimes.

One recent repost Donald might be regretting ... a pic of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton posing together with the caption, "funny how blow***s impacted both their careers differently," -- referencing the conservative attack claiming Kamala slept her way to the top.