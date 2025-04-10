Weezer Bassist's Wife Allegedly Fired Gun Before Police Shot Her

Play video content

We're learning more about the police-shooting incident involving Jillian Lauren Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, in L.A. this week ... and she's been released on $1 million bond after allegedly firing a single shot and being charged with attempted murder.

TMZ also obtained police-scanner audio, which provides new insight into Tuesday's crazy shootout between Jillian and the LAPD.

As you can hear, officers on the ground and helicopters flying overhead coordinate a response to search for a male suspect ... who apparently stripped down to his boxers and dove into a pool in an attempt to throw off the chase.

Jillian was shot by police when she emerged from her house with a gun in her hand as the male suspect prowled her next-door neighbor's backyard, where the pool was located.

As we reported yesterday, CHP and LAPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 134 Freeway Tuesday around 3:30 PM ... one of three suspects ran from the scene into the surrounding Eagle Rock neighborhood and into a backyard next door to the Shriners' house. Jillian allegedly came out of her house with a gun in hand ... and cops searching for that suspect allege she pointed her weapon at them.

Police say Jillian ignored multiple commands to drop her weapon ... and law enforcement sources tell us she fired one shot. At least one officer fired at her, striking her in the shoulder.

Jillian was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, then arrested and booked on an attempted murder charge ... she was held on $1M bond and later released.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Scott Shriner was in the house at the time of the incident. Police said they recovered a 9-millimeter handgun at the house.

The original suspect was arrested at the scene ... two other suspects remain at large.