Oklahoma Cops Get Into Wild Shootout With Gunman: Body Cam
Police Body cam Footage Cops Shoot It Out With Gunman ... Bullets Fly Everywhere
If you ever wanted to know the dangers of being a cop ... look no further than this body camera footage from the Oklahoma City PD.
The wild compilation video was recorded by OCPD officers who responded to a domestic situation in December 2024, but police only recently released it.
It all started when Jerry Yang arrived at his ex's home with a firearm and started making threats before fatally shooting the woman's 15-year-old son and injuring her other child.
911 was called and officers arrived on scene switching on their bodycams.
Check out the footage ... Officers are seen walking into a house through a garage with their guns drawn, before moving through a small kitchen into a living room.
Then all hell breaks loose as Yang begins shooting at them from down a hallway with the cops returning fire. Yang eventually turns the gun on himself and dies by suicide.
During the shootout, one officer gets tagged in the leg, but, thankfully, he isn't seriously hurt and is expected to make a full recovery.