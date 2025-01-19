Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Oklahoma Cops Get Into Wild Shootout With Gunman: Body Cam

Police Body cam Footage Cops Shoot It Out With Gunman ... Bullets Fly Everywhere

011925_oklahoma_shootout_kal
EXCHANGING GUNFIRE
Oklahoma City Police Department

If you ever wanted to know the dangers of being a cop ... look no further than this body camera footage from the Oklahoma City PD.

The wild compilation video was recorded by OCPD officers who responded to a domestic situation in December 2024, but police only recently released it.

011925-oklahoma-shootout-suspect
Oklahoma City Police Department

It all started when Jerry Yang arrived at his ex's home with a firearm and started making threats before fatally shooting the woman's 15-year-old son and injuring her other child.

911 was called and officers arrived on scene switching on their bodycams.

011925-oklahoma-shootout-gunfire-v1
Oklahoma City Police Department

Check out the footage ... Officers are seen walking into a house through a garage with their guns drawn, before moving through a small kitchen into a living room.

011925-oklahoma-shootout-gunfire-v2
Oklahoma City Police Department

Then all hell breaks loose as Yang begins shooting at them from down a hallway with the cops returning fire. Yang eventually turns the gun on himself and dies by suicide.

011925-oklahoma-shootout-after
Oklahoma City Police Department

During the shootout, one officer gets tagged in the leg, but, thankfully, he isn't seriously hurt and is expected to make a full recovery.

