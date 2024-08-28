Iowa Dog Shooting Cop Body Cam Video Released, Dad Wants Officer in Jail

Play video content TMZ.com

The Davenport Police Department released body cam video of the Iowa police officer fatally shooting a dog in front of 2 kids, saying the cop's actions were lawful, but the pooch's owner has a very different take.

The PD released the footage Wednesday along with the shooting officer's report, which states the salivating dog aggressively confronted him, baring its teeth and repeatedly snapping at him. The video clearly shows the canine lunging toward the frightened officer, identified by Our Quad City News as Ethan Bock.

However, the dog's owner, Don Hesseltine, tells TMZ ... Bock should be criminally charged and tossed in jail for killing his beloved Myst.

Don says Myst only started barking at Bock after the cop pulled his service weapon and started shooting. He's adamant Myst never attacked the officer despite what the bodycam video shows.

The fatal shooting was also recorded by a home surveillance camera, which captured Don's 7-year-old son, Maverick, and the boy's cousin, also 7, witnessing the horrifying event.

Don says Maverick will be scarred for the rest of his life as he walks around their home calling out for his dead dog.

We're told Maverick is even having trouble sleeping ... the boy has been screaming into his pillow while pretending that his stuffed animal is Myst.

Before the tragedy, Don says his son was a happy-go-lucky kid. Now, though, Maverick is sitting around with a thousand-yard stare ... and Don's almost certain the boy will need counseling.