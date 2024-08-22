Pet Groomer Allegedly Seen Kicking Dog in Video Arrested for Animal Cruelty

Play video content

A pet groomer in Florida's been arrested, accused of savagely kicking a small dog multiple times in a disturbing video that's gone viral.

Miami-Dade Police have arrested Richel Yumar-Gonzalez and charged him with one count of cruelty to animals -- police say he's the guy caught on tape aiming several kicks at a small white dog named Coco.

In the video, the dog tries to sprint down a hallway -- and the man in the clip kicks the pup hard to stop it.

The dog skitters on down the hall, with the man following ... then the dog turns around, and the suspect lands a brutal, crunching kick to the animal, knocking it back with a loud yelp. Ultimately, the poor pooch follows him back down the hall, and the video cuts out.

The video was captured by a doorbell camera ... which subsequently led to Yumar-Gonzalez's termination from his mobile pet grooming job -- and later, to his arrest. Police said he's made a full confession.

Cops say Yumar-Gonzalez admitted to striking the dog ... claiming it had become aggressive and bit him. Police said he told them he's been going through personal issues and he reportedly doesn't know why he reacted so viciously.