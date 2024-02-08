PETA Calls Out Kansas Company For Animal Designs on Carousels

PETA's all about protecting animals ... even the manmade ones apparently -- 'cause they fired off a letter to a Kansas company imploring them to stop putting critters on carousels.

The notorious animal rights activist group directed the letter to Aaron Landrum, the president and CEO of Chance Rides -- one of the largest manufacturers of amusement rides in the U.S.

In the letter, PETA has one plea ... take animals off carousels and replace them with vehicles -- like your basic car or even a freakin' rocket -- or whimsical designs like shooting stars and broomsticks.

The org. argues that putting animals -- even fake ones -- in a position where children can ride them celebrates "the exploitation of sentient beings" though PETA recognizes it's an entirely unintentional consequence.

Their letter points to alleged abuse toward real-life animals they fear will be spurred on by the continued existence of animal-themed carousels ... basically concerned these carousels "reinforce the notion" that animals are here for our pleasure instead of holding any emotions or inner lives of their own.

Play video content TMZ Studios

PETA flaunts its record a bit in this correspondence as well ... saying Trader Joe's and Nabisco -- among other companies -- have changed branding in recent years to remove pictures of animals in captivity after similar pleas from them.