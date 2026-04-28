‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life

An actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning film, "Dances With Wolves," has been sentenced to 37 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls over a period of 2 decades.

A Las Vegas jury found Nathan Chasing Horse guilty of 13 of 21 charges he faced in January following an 11-day trial on Friday. He was originally arrested for the crimes by a SWAT team in 2023 and was booked in the Clark County Jail for child abuse or neglect, sex assault, sex assault against a child and sex trafficking of an adult.

Chasing Horse was accused of using his influence in the Native American community to take advantage of his victims. He convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 16, 1 count of open/gross lewdness, 1 count of sexual assault, and 1 count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child, local outlet KTNV reported.

He will reportedly have the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 25 years.

Chasing Horse has been charged with sex crimes in other states and Canada, per the Associated Press. British Columbia prosecutors reportedly said they will determine the next steps in their prosecution after any appeals are finished in America.