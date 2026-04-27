Rep. Nancy Mace Says Jimmy Kimmel's Joke Is Shameful, Fire Him

Rep. Nancy Mace isn't mincing words over Jimmy Kimmel's joke last week ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, calling Melania an "expectant widow" ... Mace thinks he should be canned.

On Monday, Charlie got the Congresswoman from South Carolina on Capitol Hill, and she feels talk like Kimmel's creates a volatile and even violent environment. She says the political climate is the reason people keep trying to assassinate President Trump, but they won't because "he's bulletproof."

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

She calls Kimmel's joke "shameful," and says if she had the power at ABC, she'd give him the boot.

Mace also says something ominous about her own safety -- "I've had to change the way that I live to stay alive in this place."