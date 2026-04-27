Hakeem Jeffries Hedges on Kimmel 'Expectant Widow' Joke

Play video content Video: Hakeem Jeffries Treads Carefully on Kimmel Joke Controversy TMZ.com

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries isn't ready to weigh in on a joke Jimmy Kimmel made that triggered an angry First Family demand ... but he has an opinion about toxic talk, and he's not sparing the left.

Play video content 4/23/26 Video: Jimmy Kimmel Criticized Over 'Hateful' Monologue ABC

Jacob got the House Minority Leader Monday on Capitol Hill ... turns out Jeffries hadn't heard Kimmel's joke last Thursday, in which he called Melania Trump an "expectant widow."

It prompted the First Lady and the Prez to call on ABC to fire Kimmel's ass. The comment was made 2 days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Jeffries said he didn't know enough about the context in which Kimmel made his joke, but he blasted both the right and the left for incendiary comments that have led to political violence.