Rep. Jack Bergman Passes the Buck on Funding DHS, TMZ DC Challenges Him

It's Not Us, It's You!!!

Rep. Jack Bergman is telling TMZ DC it's NOT his job to fund the Department of Homeland Security and end the record-breaking government shutdown ... but Charlie begs to differ.

Our fearless staffer got the Congressman from Michigan walking back to Capitol Hill Tuesday and confronted him about Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin saying DHS will soon run out of money.

Rep. Bergman quickly passes the buck and says funding DHS is not in his domain ... but Charlie calls BS, saying it's Congress' job to end the never-ending shutdown.

Real talk -- Charlie's got a point ... even if Rep. Bergman gets contentious with him.

The Congressman also schools Charlie on learning how good government works ... but as Charlie points out, the government would work a lot better if Congress did its job and figured out a way to compromise and get paychecks to federal workers who are struggling to eat.