Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Invite Over 1,000 People To Madison Square Garden Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will take their vows in front of more than 1,000 people inside Madison Square Garden ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ between 1,100 and 1,200 people will show up at MSG July 3 to watch the couple become husband and wife. We're told Taylor and Travis have gone to great lengths to ensure privacy, and that includes communicating with invitees by text, rather than physical invitations.

As we reported, the advantage of MSG is that there are no windows from which photographers can shoot pictures of the event. There is also underground parking so guests can enter and exit without crowds converging on them.

We're told there are security plans with NYPD as well as private companies to create as much safe space as possible. It appears that it would include closing off streets around MSG.

The Garden will be festooned with a backdrop befitting the spectacle it is sure to be.