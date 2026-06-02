Benson Boone Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift's wedding guest list is slowly coming into focus ... 'cause we've learned Benson Boone has been invited to the big day ... and he's gonna be there!!!

Sources familiar with the guest list tell TMZ ... Benson scored a RSVP to Taylor and Travis Kelce's wedding and is expected to attend .... though it's unclear if he was given a plus one or will bring one.

The timing certainly works ... the wedding is planned for July 3, and Benson's next scheduled performance isn't until July 7 in Pittsburgh, giving him a clear window to celebrate with the bride and groom.

The invite makes sense, too. Benson's career got a big boost when he opened for Taylor during her "Eras" tour ... and the two have remained friendly ever since.

As for where the ceremony is actually happening ... that's still the million-dollar question.

There's been plenty of chatter "Tayvis" could tie the knot in Rhode Island ... either at the Ocean House resort in Westerly or at Taylor's nearby estate ... but local police tell us they haven't heard anything about a high-profile wedding.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Not Tying the Knot in Rhode Island, Senator Says TMZ.com

The R.I. rumors took another hit when TMZ DC caught up with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who told us he doesn't think the wedding is happening in his state.

And let's not forget ... back in December, we debunked rumors that Taylor bought out a couple's wedding date at Ocean House.