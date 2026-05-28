Scooter Braun Says He Never Really Knew Taylor Swift Personally

Play video content Video: Scooter Braun Claims He Didn’t Have Personal Relationship With Taylor Swift Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and The Free Press

Scooter Braun says there was never any bad blood on his end for Taylor Swift ... he says he hardly knew her and never had a substantial conversation with her before he became the villain in her quest to own her master recordings.

The former record executive opened up about Taylor's beef with him during an interview with The Free Press ... talking about his relationship with Taylor, or lack thereof.

Scooter says he's met Taylor three times in his entire life ... including once when she invited him to a private party where she told him he had the utmost respect for him, and he parroted the comment.

That was before the masters controversy turned Scooter into Swifties' biggest enemy basically overnight.

Scooter says he wanted to work with Taylor when he bought Big Machine Label Group for $300 Million in June 2019 ... a transaction that, at the time, gave him control over her masters.

Taylor tried to buy the masters back, was rebuffed, and blasted Scooter online ... then re-recorded her old songs.

As you know ... in May of 2025 Tay bought back her masters from the holding company Scoot sold them to.

Scooter says to he still does not truly understand the situation with Taylor ... and he says he wishes her nothing but the best.

Despite all the hate that came his way, Scooter says he learned and grew from it and is grateful for what happened.