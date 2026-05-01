Sydney Sweeney Hard-Launches Scooter Braun Relationship, Goes Instagram Official

Yeehaw, y'all -- Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun aren't being subtle anymore!

The "Euphoria" star just dropped a "cowboy kind of weekend 🤍" Instagram dump … and it's basically a hard launch wrapped in denim, dust and a whole lotta PDA.

Play video content Video: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Relationship Sing Karaoke in Instagram Hard-Launch

Check it out ... Sydney and Scooter look completely locked in across the carousel -- we're talking him scooping her up in his arms like a full-on rom-com scene ... plus another shot of her riding high on his shoulders in a packed Stagecoach crowd, arms up and living her best life.

And if that wasn't enough "we're official" energy … they hit a photo booth together, too -- snapping a string of black-and-white pics where they’re grinning, leaning in and getting real cozy!

The whole vibe screams carefree, flirty, and fully out in the open -- a big shift from keeping things low-key to letting the internet in on it. Videos of the TV and movie star hopping on her man's shoulders for a lift during the festival went viral last weekend.

They come off like a carefree, totally in-sync duo ... and appear to be playful, affectionate, and comfortable with each other -- a chemistry that doesn't feel staged or forced.

They've been linked since last fall, and yeah ... things have moved fast. Scooter was already meeting the parents by October -- and clearly passed the test, 'cause Sydney's mom, Lisa, was later spotted hopping on his private jet in February.