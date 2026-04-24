Celebs Flock to Stagecoach Festival 2026, See the Pics!
Stagecoach 2026 Celebs Keepin' It Country!!!
Published
Stagecoach has barely begun and the stars are kicking back, country style at the Indio music festival ...
Sydney Sweeney and Hannah Godwin are already flaunting their fits ... and rocking those cowgirl kicks.
Meanwhile, Diplo's catching a few waves -- surfing in the desert, what a concept! -- ahead of his late-night Friday set ...
Check out our gallery to see all the stars at Stagecoach this year!