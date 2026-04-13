Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage in Tiny Lace Top at Coachella

One thing about Kylie Jenner -- she knows exactly how to serve cleavage ... and Coachella got the full show!

Peep the IG pics -- Kylie hit the Palm Springs desert with her crew, rocking a barely-there black lace crop top that's basically a bra with ambition.

Kylie was fully in her zone, putting that enhanced cleavage on display from every angle -- to the point one of her friends got a little bit too close for comfort by pretending to lick it.

At one point, there's a full zoom-in on the goods. No distractions.