Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage in Tiny Lace Top at Coachella
Kylie Jenner Check Out My Breast-taking Coachella Look!!!
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One thing about Kylie Jenner -- she knows exactly how to serve cleavage ... and Coachella got the full show!
Peep the IG pics -- Kylie hit the Palm Springs desert with her crew, rocking a barely-there black lace crop top that's basically a bra with ambition.
Kylie was fully in her zone, putting that enhanced cleavage on display from every angle -- to the point one of her friends got a little bit too close for comfort by pretending to lick it.
At one point, there's a full zoom-in on the goods. No distractions.
And with her whole sexy KarJenner squad out in the desert too? You can be sure Kylie had to push things up a notch to make sure all eyes stayed exactly where she wanted!