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Teyana Taylor, Olandria & More Stars Flaunt Abs During Day 1 of Coachella

Coachella Day 1 Abs-olutely Stunning Celebs Show Off Tummies!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rockin' Abs at Coachella 2026
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CHISELED AT COACHELLA Launch Gallery
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Coachella Day 1 got the whole crowd rockin' ... while a few celebs flaunted their rock hard abs!

It's hot out in the California desert, and several stars decided to strip down ... like Teyana Taylor who wore a tiny yellow crop top with a pair of low rise leather pants.

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Olandria was busting out of a brown bra-top ... which matched her barely-there miniskirt. Meanwhile, Katseye's Daniela Avanzini wore a sparkling maroon bra that certainly drew some eyes.

Other stars going suns out, tums out ... Kendall Jenner, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Rachel Zoe, Lexi Wood and many more!

Stars At Coachella 2026
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Stars At Coachella 2026 Launch Gallery

Day 2 is already in full swing ... and, we expect many more stars to strip down over the weekend -- so stay tuned!

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