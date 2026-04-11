Teyana Taylor, Olandria & More Stars Flaunt Abs During Day 1 of Coachella

Coachella Day 1 got the whole crowd rockin' ... while a few celebs flaunted their rock hard abs!

It's hot out in the California desert, and several stars decided to strip down ... like Teyana Taylor who wore a tiny yellow crop top with a pair of low rise leather pants.

Olandria was busting out of a brown bra-top ... which matched her barely-there miniskirt. Meanwhile, Katseye's Daniela Avanzini wore a sparkling maroon bra that certainly drew some eyes.