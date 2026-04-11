Teyana Taylor, Olandria & More Stars Flaunt Abs During Day 1 of Coachella
Coachella Day 1 Abs-olutely Stunning Celebs Show Off Tummies!!!
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Coachella Day 1 got the whole crowd rockin' ... while a few celebs flaunted their rock hard abs!
It's hot out in the California desert, and several stars decided to strip down ... like Teyana Taylor who wore a tiny yellow crop top with a pair of low rise leather pants.
Olandria was busting out of a brown bra-top ... which matched her barely-there miniskirt. Meanwhile, Katseye's Daniela Avanzini wore a sparkling maroon bra that certainly drew some eyes.
Other stars going suns out, tums out ... Kendall Jenner, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Rachel Zoe, Lexi Wood and many more!
Day 2 is already in full swing ... and, we expect many more stars to strip down over the weekend -- so stay tuned!