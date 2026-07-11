Prince Harry Looks Giddy at Invictus Games Despite Meghan Markle Dropping Out

Prince Harry looked invincible at the Invictus Games on Friday ... reveling in a video call he took at the charitable event -- without Meghan Markle by his side -- shortly before he and his family hung with his dad and stepmom.

Check out the pics ... Harry's face lights up while chatting with someone on the phone -- flashing that Sussex smile.

ICYMI ... Harry hung out around the event in Birmingham all afternoon -- playing pickleball, wheelchair rugby and Hybrid Athletics activities with the pros before leaving the event for Highgrove House, King Charles and Queen Camilla's personal residence, in Gloucester.

We don't know much about their meeting ... but ITV reports the king and queen consort met with Harry, Meghan and their two young kids -- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan ultimately dropped out of attending the Invictus Games event ... with reports indicating a security issue caused the cancellation.

The family reunion was a private visit, according to ITV ... so information and photos won't be forthcoming.

It was Charles and Camilla's first visit with the grandkids since 2022 ... when Archie and Lilibet were both toddlers. They're 7 and 5 now, respectively -- so there's a lot of lost time to make up.

Not among the attendees ... Prince William, Kate Middleton and co. Remember, William and Harry still aren't on speaking terms since the Sussexes ditched the royals for life on the West Coast.