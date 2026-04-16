Ted Cruz Says Meghan Markle Isn't Most Trolled Person in World, It's Trump

Trump Has More Trolls Than You Ever Did!!!

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Meghan Markle is claiming she's "the most trolled person in the entire world," but Ted Cruz begs to differ ... the Senator says that title belongs to Donald Trump.

TMZ DC got the Senator from Texas inside the bowels of Capitol Hill today and Charlie asked him about a recent quote from Prince Harry's wife that's going viral.

Ted starts by giving Meghan her flowers for her work in "Suits" -- sounds like the lawmaker was a big fan of the OG show -- but then he takes issue with her bold proclamation.

The way Ted sees it, President Trump is the world's most trolled person ... and it's not even close.

Ted's kind of an expert on the topic ... he's got lots of trolls too, and he tells us he has no problem with them, and even laughs at the funny ones ... plus, he likes to troll back.