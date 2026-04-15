Rep. Thomas Tiffany Says Rep. Cory Mills Threatening Revenge Porn Is Unbecoming

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Congressman Thomas Tiffany thinks threatening to send revenge porn is "not befitting" a member of Congress, but he's withholding judgment on one of his colleagues who is in the hot seat.

The Rep. from Wisconsin was walking toward the Capitol Tuesday when Charlie spotted him. They shared something they had in common right off the bat -- they're both girl dads and love it! -- but then Charlie pivoted to the drama surrounding Florida Congressman Cory Mills.

Charlie noted a judge issued a protective order -- obtained by TMZ DC -- on behalf of an ex-GF of Mills, who alleged Mills threatened her with revenge porn. Mills denied it, but the judge felt he was lying and issued the order.

There have also been rumblings on Capitol Hill about alleged bad behavior on Mills' part when he served in Afghanistan.

Tiffany noted the House Ethics Committee was investigating the allegations against Mills, and he gently challenged Charlie ... asking if Mills had been convicted of anything. Charlie noted a judge did issue a protective order, which led Tiffany to concede ... threatening to send revenge porn is "not befitting a member of Congress."

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