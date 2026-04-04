Senator Rick Scott Takes Pics of His Family at Disney World, Calls Out TMZ Amid Shutdown

Update

11:20 AM PT -- BTW ... Senator Rick Scott wrote an op-ed just four years ago that Disney had gone too woke -- and, he wouldn't "be going back or watching Disney+ anytime soon."

Unclear what changed -- but it seems the senator came to an understanding with Mickey and decided he wanted to be part of his world again.

Rick Scott pulled a pretty good c**k block, posting a pic of his family having a good ol' time at Disney World in Florida and challenging TMZ for posting pics of members of Congress on vacay while thousands of federal workers go unpaid. Well, challenge accepted.

Scott posted the pic of him, his wife Ann, and their granddaughter at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios.

He captioned the pic, "Hey TMZ. Yes, I'm at Disney with my grandkids. Should we be in DC? Yes! But I don't get to make that decision."

It's sort of like saying, not my job, man.

Play video content TMZ.com

True, the leadership told members to skedaddle out of D.C., but what about the last 2 months, when NO ONE would bend, no one would compromise, and the victims were the people who hadn't gotten a paycheck in 6 weeks?

He didn't say it, but the fact that the Senate finally came up with a bill they could agree on as time ran out and they ditched D.C. before the House even voted ... well, if he thinks that's doing the job, we disagree.