Rhode Island Congressman Plans 'Real Housewives' Watch Party Amid Partial Shutdown

U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner's leaving political drama behind during his 2-week vacay, and he's replacing it with some good old-fashioned reality TV drama ... partial government shutdown be damned!

The Congressman from Rhode Island announced last week he'll cohost a watch party for "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" -- the newest edition of the long-running Bravo franchise -- when the show premieres April 2.

Rhode Island State Rep. Jackie Baginski and State Sen. Hanna Gallo are cohosting the evening, which will feature hors d'oeuvres, specialty cocktails and door prizes.

If Rep. Magaziner's watch party feels like severe tone deafness, that's because your elected members of Congress jetted outta Washington without doing their jobs ... namely ending the partial government shutdown, and getting relief for thousands of government employees.

While Rep. Seth's busy planning a night full of fun, food, and ferocious reality TV, TSA officers are waiting with bated breath to find out if the House will finally fund their department -- and others -- as the shutdown's left many unpaid for weeks.

As you know, on Friday, the Senate finally agreed to partially fund the Department of Homeland Security -- minus ICE and Border Patrol -- but House Speaker Mike Johnson shot it down ... meaning, there will be no deal until they're back in session.

Now, it's true the congressional recess is also called a "district work period" ... a time when members of Congress are supposed to interact with constituents in their district. A 'Housewives' watch party isn't exactly a town hall, but here we are.

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It just doesn't seem like a good look ... especially when a TSA agent like Rebecca Wolf tells us she made a little more than $13 when she got her last paycheck on February 28.