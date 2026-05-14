Kanye West Partnering With Israeli Businessman for Show in Georgia

My Neo-Nazi Phase Is Way Behind Me ...

Kanye West has gone from "death con 3" when it comes to Jewish people to striking a deal with an Israeli businessman to put on a concert ... oh, how the times have changed!

The rapper has officially partnered with Guy Beser and Blue Stone Productions to play a show at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia -- and 70,000 tickets for Ye's show sold out within a day.

The show was first reported by Rolling Stone ... and the outlet said the concert was being produced by Beser's Live Nation Israel -- but, Live Nation tells us it's not promoting or producing the show, and it's all being done by Beser's independent production company, Blue Stone.

Live Nation tells us it's partnered with Beser and BSP in the past -- and the promotion giant reportedly bought a majority stake in BSP back in 2017. However, a Live Nation spokesperson tells TMZ ... it has no skin in the game for Ye's Georgia date.

Beser's LinkedIn page says he founded Live Nation Israel and serves as CEO.

The fact Ye's willing to work with a guy who founded a company with "Israel" in the title is a pretty shocking development, considering West's ardent antisemite past. Perhaps this move positions him as more of a recovering Neo-Nazi?

As you know ... Ye took out a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal in January to apologize for his past comments in which he praised Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders.

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He visited a Jewish Human Rights Center ... and Dave Chappelle invited him up onstage -- a major Hollywood voice welcoming him back to the fold. On the other hand, Jewish entertainers, like Seth Rogen and Jon Stewart, aren't ready to forgive.