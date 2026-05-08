Seth Rogen and Jon Stewart Rip Kanye West For Antisemitic Comments

Seth Rogen and Jon Stewart are keeping their new message simple ... "F*** Kanye West!"

The comedians appeared onstage together this week at The Greek Theatre -- a world-famous outdoor venue in L.A. -- alongside a host of other jokesters during the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival, when the controversial rapper came up.

We broke the story ... Dave Chappelle embraced Ye last week by bringing him out during his show at The Comedy Store. So, Rogen -- who is Jewish -- seemed to be responding Wednesday night at the Greek, joking he'd said critical things about Jews in the past, and got more crap for it than the guy who made the song, "Heil Hitler."

Play video content Video: Kanye West Delays France Concert as Nazi Controversy Sparks Backlash | TMZ TV TMZ.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen added he thinks Hitler himself might be torn about Kanye's neo-Nazi theme ... given the rapper doesn't exactly fit the Aryan mold.

Stewart hit the rapper even harder, saying, "But seriously, f*** that guy. He was like, ‘Hitler was misunderstood, we’ve got to forgive Hitler.’ And I’m like, I don’t think I need to listen to anybody who thinks Hitler needs to be forgiven, but is still mad at Pete Davidson."

Ye famously beefed with Pete when the comedian started dating Kim Kardashian.

As you know, Kanye says he's a reformed antisemite now ... taking out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for his behavior.

He's since visited a Jewish Human Rights Center in what's essentially an apology tour as he tries to book tour dates around the world ... on the heels of France and the U.K. shutting down his concerts there.