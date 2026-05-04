Dave Chappelle Brings Kanye West Onstage at Los Angeles Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle gave fans a wild surprise Sunday night ... bringing Kanye West onstage during a packed comedy show.

A source at the show tells TMZ ... at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Kanye did not perform, but he did make a quick appearance at the very end of the night.

We're told Dave had already done a full set, and was hosting -- phones were banned -- when he brought Ye out, telling the crowd ... "Kanye West has lost more money than I've ever made."

The crowd was in complete awe, we're told, cheering loudly as Kanye made his way up ... even stopping to shake hands with fans near the stage. He got a full standing ovation as he joined Dave.

Moments later, the two walked off stage together, still to roaring applause.

The show's lineup was stacked ... Shane Gillis, Chris Rock, and Louis C.K. were all part of the show, making it a heavyweight night.

The comedy collab comes as the "Netflix Is A Joke" comedy festival takes over Los Angeles, bringing major comics into town and, clearly, a few surprise guests too.

Play video content DECEMBER 2025 Video: Kanye West Brought Onstage at Deon Cole Comedy Show In L.A.

Kanye's no stranger to popping up at comedy shows ... back in December he hit the Hollywood Improv with Bianca Censori, where Deon Cole pulled him onstage mid-show. Ye didn't perform then either, but he was enjoying himself, laughing along and getting love from both Deon and the crowd ... a reminder that even when he's not on the mic, he still draws a major reaction.