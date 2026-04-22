Kanye West Faces Backlash Over Headlining Gig for Italy Festival

Will He Get The Boot ...

Kanye West's string of European concerts has been falling apart one by one ... and now critics are setting their sights on his upcoming appearance in Italy.

Ye's supposed to headline the Hellwatt Festival in Reggio Emilia on July 18 ... and people are pissed, according to Variety.

The trade's reporting that there are calls to pull the plug on his performance from the city’s Jewish community, politicians and anti-fascist organizations.

VP of the European Parliament and Italian Democrat Pina Picierno wants the nation's government to block Kanye from headlining the same way the UK and France did, a local newspaper reports.

Picierno reportedly told La Gazzetta di Reggio ... "The United Kingdom denied the visa. France effectively prevented the Marseille concert ... Italy, meanwhile, is just staying idle with 68,000 tickets sold, as if nothing had happened."

Kanye's set to play the RCF Arena ... which has a capacity of 103,000 people. And -- according to Variety -- organizers say this would be one of Ye's biggest crowds ever.

Remember ... the rapper's concerts have been crumbling due to backlash over his past antisemitism and blatant pro-Nazi rhetoric.

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He announced last week that he'd be postponing his show in Marseille ... and London's Wireless Festival was canceled altogether for catching so much heat.