Kanye West and Bianca Censori Captured in Rare Smiling Moment in Amsterdam

Laughing It Up In Amsterdam With BC's New 'Do

Now, this isn't something you see every day ... Kanye West and Bianca Censori flashing smiles with Ye looking lovingly at his better half.

The famous couple went out to Ciel Blue, a fancy seafood restaurant in Amsterdam, on Friday night -- and photogs snapped them during their Hallmark Moment.

Check out the pic ... the lovebirds couldn't be happier, and Bianca was even sporting a new, partially braided hairdo.

And while Bianca tried out a new hair style, you can see she's in her usual curve-hugging fit ... rocking a white dress that gives a peek at her bodacious chest.

We're told after their dinner, Kanye and Bianca left the bistro through a back door and hopped inside a waiting Maybach, before their chauffeur drove them away.