Ed Harris Rips 'Dutton Ranch' Producers Over His Role in Taylor Sheridan Series

'Get Me The F*** Out Of Here'

Ed Harris was super pissed at the way his character was treated on the "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch," so much so that he wanted to leave the show halfway through filming.

The legendary actor unloaded on the Taylor Sheridan show in an interview with Variety at the Monday night premiere of Apple TV’s "The Dink" ... pointing to one scene that made his blood boil.

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Ed, who plays veterinarian Everett McKinney, hated the scene where Everett was chatting with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) at a bar when Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) walked in and told Everett it's his turn to sing.

When Everett walked up to the mic, the director cut the scene and the song out completely. Ed was furious, telling Variety, "I'm going, 'f*** you, people.'"

Ed noted that production told him the scene was too "up" for the episode's dark ending, which, he says, was "enough reason to say I'm voiding my contract."

What's more, Ed said before he signed up for the project he was told his character would be one of four main roles in Season 1, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

Ed said he told producers he was feeling "underused and inconsequential," and they shrugged their shoulders.