'Yellowstone' Fans Outraged Over the Way Kevin Costner Was Written Off

Kevin Costner's exit from "Yellowstone" was made permanent in its season 5 return ... eliciting a strong reaction from fans -- with an immense amount of vitriol directed at one character.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

The Paramount Network drama made its highly anticipated return Sunday and with it, an apparent final call about Costner's future on the show by ... killing off the beloved Dutton patriarch, John.

While Costner's departure from the show wasn't a surprise for fans -- his exit was confirmed back in June -- the way he was booted from the neo-Western made it clear he likely wouldn't return ... given his character died thanks to a gunshot wound to the head.

Initially in the episode, Jamie, played by Wes Bentley, announces his father died by suicide ... though, the audience never sees John's death play out. Of course, given the ongoing tension between Jamie and John in prior seasons, it was later revealed the adopted Dutton son was indirectly involved in his father's demise.

Specifically, Jamie's girlfriend, Sarah Atwood -- played by Dawn Olivieri -- hinted she ordered a hit on John ... as her firm was going toe-to-toe against the Dutton ranch earlier in the season. Wearing black lingerie, Sarah comforted a tearful Jamie about the shocking situation, adding ... "That was not the reaction I expected."

A new femme fatale has made herself at home in Montana.

Though, fans are certainly displeased by the plot twist ... expressing a number of upset opinions over the premiere. For starters, many felt Costner wasn't given his dues with his bloody end on Sunday ... some saying the longtime star "deserved better."

While others understood there were scheduling conflicts at play with Costner filming his 'Horizon' films, many still felt the death was a lazy way to explain away KC's absence.

Some were still optimistic about a possible Costner return, however ... since the Hollywood legend previously noted he'd be open to returning "under the right circumstances."

Yet, the one thing everyone could agree upon ... their hatred for Jamie and his fatal flame.

One fan put it best when they wrote ... "Ayo. That b***h Sarah hot but she evil. Both her and Jamie need to go. And John Dutton’s absence is felt all over this episode."