Kevin Costner Says He Will Not Reprise his Famous Role In 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner has just slammed the door shut on his return as the character he made famous – John Dutton -- in the super popular TV series "Yellowstone."

The legendary actor posted an Instagram video Thursday, explaining that he would not be reprising his role as Dutton in episodes for the second half of the show's fifth season, which will kick off November 10 on Paramount Network.

In his IG vid, Kev said he'd been working on "Horizon: An American Saga" over the past year-and-a-half ... when he realized it was time to call it quits on "Yellowstone."

He added that the epic western was "something that really changed" him and that he loved it ... but wanted his fans to know "I won't be returning.”

As you know, Kevin played John Dutton III for several years, beginning in 2018, alongside costars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

During the 2023 Hollywood writer's strike, production of 'Yellowstone's 5th season was put on hold and Paramount announced it would be at least a year before the series would air again.

What's more, there were reportedly issues between Kevin and the show's co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, over how many days Costner wanted to film on set because he was also directing "Horizon" and trying to manage his time.

But, Kevin told Deadline that despite what anyone says he "made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong."

In a recent "Today" interview, Kevin left the door open for a possible return to "Yellowstone," telling Savannah Guthrie that the shooting scripts would have to be ready if he were to proceed.