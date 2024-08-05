'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Welcoming First Child With Wife Bianca

Looks like a little cowboy is riding into town ... 'cause "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, are about to become parents for the first time!

Bianca dropped the exciting news in an IG ... posting a stunning mirror silhouette selfie showing off her baby bump with the caption, "Can't wait to meet you little one ❤️."

Naturally, the congratulations flooded in for the pair under the post, but Luke himself is still keeping quiet on the baby news.

Luke is clearly head over heels for Bianca, as evident in an interview with USA Today last year where he gushed they’ll be together forever.

He said he loved Bianca to death ...and even admitted he was punching above his weight as he called himself a “flawed big ol’ weird-ass man,” while Bianca was the real angel in the relationship.

As we know, Luke's been starring as Kevin Costner’s son Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone" since 2018, the same year he married Bianca. And looks he's about to get a whole lot busier now that he's adding "Dad" to his resume.