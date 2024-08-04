Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Justin Bieber Shows Love for Very Pregnant Wife Hailey in New Photos

Justin Bieber You Ask Where's the Love? Here's the Love, My Beautiful Pregnant Wife!!!

Justin Bieber is getting ready to be a dad and showing a lot of love for his baby mama, Hailey, who looks like she's about to burst!

JB posted a series of photos to Instagram showing him with Hailey, whose stomach is very round and protruding in a form-fitting red dress. One thing's for sure – Hailey's far along in her pregnancy.

In some of the snaps, the two are affectionately kissing and, in others, Justin is placing a gentle hand on Hailey's bulging tummy. Other images show the couple out and about with Hailey in the same tight red dress that accentuates her bundle of joy.

JB's mom, Pattie Mallette, seems so excited about being a grandma she wrote in the comments section ... "LETS GOOOO 😍."

As you know, Justin and Hailey told the world in May they were expecting their first child. Since then, the two have been chronicling the pregnancy on their IG pages, uploading pictures of Hailey's growing midsection.

The couple has come a long way ... they first met in 2009 -- when Stephen Baldwin brought Hailey to Justin's "Today" show appearance -- and got engaged 9 years later before tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in 2018. The following year, they held a more formal wedding in South Carolina.

