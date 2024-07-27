Justin and Hailey Bieber Show Off Baby Bump in New IG Photos
Justin & Hailey Bieber We Can't Get Enough Of This Baby ... And It Hasn't Been Born Yet!!!
Hailey Bieber was back at it Friday night showing off her baby bump – but this time she had her pop superstar hubby snuggled up to her naked tummy.
Justin Bieber posted an array of Instagram photos showing him cuddling with his number one gal Hailey – and her bulging stomach!
It's no secret the couple is having their first child together and Hailey is reportedly in her third trimester, which marks the last phase of a pregnancy.
In one of the images, Justin is seen laying his head next to Hailey's bare midsection while gently gripping her leg. Another picture shows a close-up of their faces as they hold each other close and yet another shows them about to kiss.
The other snaps capture them in happy moments ... proving beyond any reasonable doubt these two are in love.
As you know, Justin and Hailey made the announcement they were having a baby in May – and Mrs. Bieber has been out and about ever since proudly displaying her growing paunch.
Meanwhile, Hailey recently told W Magazine that she was very emotional at the start of her pregnancy because she crazy about the baby and wants to share this wonderful experience with Justin.