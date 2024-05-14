Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump in Crop Top After Pregnancy News

Hailey Bieber is showing off her baby bump loud and proud after announcing she's expecting with Justin Bieber ... and even as a preggo mommy-to-be, she looks great!

The model was out and about in L.A. Tuesday with her hubby by her side ... and she was wearing an interesting outfit -- a white crop top underneath a black oversized blazer and matching pants. Of course, her belly was on display ... and yeah, she's showing.

This is the first time we're seeing Hailey and Justin in public since their big news last week -- when they renewed their vows in Hawaii and did a whole maternity shoot together.

In those pics and in the video they posted ... Hailey did seem a touch bigger than she looks here -- but it might just be an optical illusion with all the black she's wearing and how high up the pants sit on her waist.

Like we first told you ... Hailey is about 6 months along in her pregnancy at this point, so it looks the Biebers are likely in for a late summer delivery for their newborn.

Still no word on the sex, or a name they might have in mind -- but they're over the moon.

Hailey and Justin got married way back in 2018 ... and they've discussed wanting and trying for children in the past. Now, they're finally welcoming a kid into the world to grow their family.