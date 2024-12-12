Brooke Irvine Goes Instagram Official with Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari looks committed to Brooke Irvine ... 'cause she's posted several pics of the two together -- and, they're looking loved up on vacay!

The realtor -- who is private on Instagram -- has posted a few photos of the two on vacation in recent days ... including one yesterday where Brooke, clad in baby blue workout gear leaped onto Sam's shirtless chest on a beautiful sandy beach.

Play video content

Britney Spears' ex-hubby and Brooke are nose to nose in the pics ... and, though not locking lips, the two look ready to finish off their picturesque embrace with a smooch.

Just last month, Irvine shared a picture alongside her man from inside a hotel room ... his hand around her waist and a tiny heart added to the pic.

However, Sam's face was partially blocked by Brooke's ... whereas the pic on the beach fully shows SA's face in all its stubbled glory.

It's unclear where exactly Sam and Brooke were hanging out in the photos ... but, it does seem like they're on vacation -- 'cause Sam posted photos and videos from an idyllic island location in recent days.

We've spotted Sam and Brooke together multiple times over the past few months ... engaging in some PDA while grocery shopping, leaving the gym together, and even attending the F1 race in Las Vegas as a duo.

Play video content TMZ.com