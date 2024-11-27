Sam Asghari Shows Off Bulging Biceps in Shirtless Workout Footage

Just when we thought Sam Asghari couldn't get more ripped, he goes and proves us wrong with a shirtless workout session ... gifting us with a closer look at his bulging muscles.

Check it out ... Britney Spears' ex-husband gave fans a peek at his workout routine on Instagram, uploading video footage of himself going hard at the gym. Sam, who works as an actor and a fitness trainer, donned only little black shorts and sneakers for his shirtless sweat session ... lifting weights, doing pull-ups, and other grueling tasks.

SA offered up a few words of encouragement, too ... advising his followers to keep up the fitness regimen -- even with the holidays just around the corner.

He wrote ... "There's a lot that can happen in 2 months. Give the rest of the year all you got 💪🏽 love you all ❤️."

Play video content

It'll be interesting to see if Sam brings this same level of focus and dedication to his upcoming stint on "The Traitors" season 3 -- which is set to debut on Jan. 9 on Peacock.

Sam was announced as part of the Peacock competition's cast ... joining the likes of Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, and Dorinda Medley, among others.

However, as TMZ previously reported, Sam won't be able to talk about his A-list ex on the show ... meaning he'll have to shine all on his own.

Britney and Sam first got together in October 2016, after meeting on the set of one of her music videos. The pair got engaged in 2021, tying the knot less than a year later in June 2022.