Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding Photos, Bride Wears White and Red

Britney Spears' wish has come true, she's a married woman, once again -- and despite the wild efforts of one ex-husband -- her wedding to Sam Asghari went off without a hitch.

The bride wore a white Versace gown (as expected) with a long flowing veil, her groom was dashing in a black Versace tuxedo ... as they said their "I dos" in a short and sweet ceremony in front of about 100 celeb guests and a few family members.

Brit and Sam did it right ... the ceremony -- held under a lavish tent on the property of their Thousand Oaks home -- was a perfect 10 minutes long. The same guy who officiated Paris Hilton's wedding a few months ago -- Rev. Clint Hufft -- did the honors Thursday night.

And, then it was time to party with folks like Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, will.I.am, and, of course, Paris ... who played a key role during the festivities. She actually got on the mic, and got Britney to join her as they sang Paris' banger. "Stars Are Blind."

As for traditions ... the bride and groom opted to pass on most of that stuff. As you know Britney's mother, sister, and father were not there. Nobody gave her away, and they didn't do a first dance.

If you're looking for traditions ... the closest thing to that was the fact Brit and Madonna shared a kiss -- taking everyone back to their iconic VMAs moment. Selena joined them at one point, dancing to "Toxic."

Brit did make several dress changes -- rocking red and black minidresses and a two-tone dress later in the evening, and she wore jewelry designed by Stephanie Gottlieb, including a $100K 27-carat heart shaped diamond tennis necklace.

They left the ceremony at 10:15 PM in the white Rolls-Royce with red interior that they've been rolling around most of this week -- and, yes, they did the "Just Married" sign too.

The blushing bride kept her face hidden from photogs as they drove off, but Sam looked pretty damn proud in a black tee with "Britney & Sam" lettering.

The lovebirds met back in 2016 when Sam was booked for Britney's "Slumber Party" music video, and they've since been going strong ... with Sam popping the question in September.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2021 @britneyspears / Instagram

Nine months later, they had a pretty successful and spectacular evening ... especially when you consider all the chaos that went down there just a few hours before Brit walked down the aisle.

Play video content

As TMZ first reported, her first ex-hubby, Jason Alexander -- to whom she was married for 55 hours back in 2004 -- made his way onto the property, into the house and even the wedding tent before security took him down until cops arrived to arrest him.

Alexander was booked for trespassing, vandalism and battery. He remains in custody on an outstanding felony warrant for grand theft out of Napa County.