Britney Spears' Sons Will Not Attend Wedding, Wish Her and Sam the Best

Britney Spears will have a limited number of friends and family in attendance at her wedding, a group that will not include her sons, who still wish their mom the best, TMZ has learned.

TMZ broke the story, Britney and Sam will tie the knot Thursday in Los Angeles. Spears' brother, Bryan, is expected to be in attendance ... but her mom, dad, sister Jamie Lynn and Brit's two boys will not be there.

Kevin Federline's powerhouse attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells us 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James will not be going. He adds, "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Our sources say about 100 people are expected to be there to watch Sam and Britney say their "I dos" at a tented ceremony.

Britney posted a video of herself with Sam Wednesday with a glass of champagne and freshly decorated nails ... presumably ready for the big day.