Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Celeb-Studded Private Ceremony

Paris Hilton is a married woman -- walking down the aisle and saying her "I Do's" -- with Carter Reum in a celeb-studded ceremony ... with plenty more wedding celebrations to come!

Hilton and Reum tied the knot Thursday night at Paris' late grandfather's sprawling Bel-Air estate. Judging by the pics, no detail was spared, and the entire setting was immaculate.

The ceremony kicks off a weekend-long worth of festivities, including a carnival-themed party at The Santa Monica Pier Friday, followed by a black and white tie event on Saturday ... so ya, there's a lot still to come.

The newlyweds got engaged on a trip to a private island to celebrate Paris' 40th back in February, but dated for quite sometime before that.

Reum marked Hilton's 4th engagement ... she never made it to the altar with any of the previous dudes -- who included actor Chris Zilka.

Of course, in true Paris fashion, the whole shindig will be profiled on an upcoming documentary.