Paris Hilton's Celebrity Guests Arrive For Her Wedding Ceremony

Paris Hilton is about to become a married woman ... and tons of celebs are on hand to witness her nuptials.

Paris and her soon-to-be hubby, entrepreneur Carter Reum, are tying the knot Thursday at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate, where the guest arrivals are in full swing ... and we've got the pics of her star-studded guest list.

The wedding guests, including longtime friend Kim Kardashian, are soaking in the ceremony at the $60 million estate, where ya can't miss the hot pink and white floral arrangements with the bride and groom's initials.

The ceremony is the first part of Paris' three-day wedding ... next up is a Friday night carnival on the Santa Monica Pier, and the celebration wraps up Saturday with a black-tie event.

Remember ... Paris and Carter got engaged back in February, when he popped the question on a private island to kick off her 40th birthday celebration.

The fourth engagement was the charm for Paris ... her previous fiancés never made it to the big day. She was engaged to Jason Shaw in 2002, Greek shipping heir Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis in 2005 and actor Chris Zylka in 2018.

Ever the reality TV star, Paris documented the behind-the-scenes of her wedding planning for her new reality show on Peacock, "Paris in Love."

There could be another important milestone in the near future for Paris and Carter ... they have been undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments leading up to the wedding ... so stay tuned for a potential pregnancy.