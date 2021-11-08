Paris Hilton Rocks Massive Ring At Rams Game ... To Kick Off Wedding Week

There might be an explanation for Matthew Stafford's wild interceptions Sunday night ... 'cause Paris Hilton was rocking her big ass engagement ring in a field box at the Rams game -- and that diamond was dancing!!!

Okay, so obviously, the ring had zero impact on the Rams losing big to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football ... but 40-year-old Paris had her rock on full display as she hit up SoFi Stadium with her fiancé, 40-year-old Carter Reum, to kick off their wedding week.

The game was a bit of a bummer for L.A. -- the Rams lost 28-16 -- but it's clear the underwhelming performance didn't bother the couple as they get ready to get hitched this week.

"Having so much fun seeing the @RamsNFL with my love," Paris said on Twitter. "4 Days to go!"

Paris and Carter even had custom merch to match their wedding date -- with both rocking #11 jerseys.

Naturally, Paris had to show off her ring -- which reportedly cost more than $1 million -- with a pair of leather gloves.