Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian Gets Wedding Invite, Mum on Plus One

Now As For a Plus One …

Paris Hilton says Kim Kardashian is totally invited to her upcoming wedding ... but she's keeping it a mystery if Pete Davidson can roll with as a plus one.

We got Paris leaving Alice + Olivia in Beverly Hills on Friday and our photog asked if Kim got a wedding invite.

As you can see, Paris nods in agreement ... but when we press her about Kim being able to bring Pete as a plus one, Paris gives no indications either way.

Remember, Paris and Kim go way back, so ya gotta imagine Kim was one of the first ones to get an invite ... and the wedding is fast approaching -- it's next Thursday.

As you know, Kim has been hanging out a lot recently with Pete, and after a few dinner dates in New York and a roller coaster ride holding hands in SoCal, they are looking more and more like an item.

Paris might just be deliberating about inviting Pete ... like she is with a lot of other big wedding decisions.

She changed her venue for the umpteenth time recently ... the wedding to fiance Carter Reum is now going down at her late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air estate and she has yet to pick out a wedding dress ... first reported by Page Six.

It will be interesting to see who, if anyone, Kim brings to Paris' wedding.