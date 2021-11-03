John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Say Pete Davidson Getting Kim K with Humor

Play video content TMZ.com

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say there's one specific thing about Pete Davidson that could be the key to wooing Kim Kardashian -- his enormous funny bone.

We got John and Chrissy outside her office Wednesday and our photog asked what they make of Pete and Kim going on a secret dinner date in his hometown of Staten Island.

Chrissy, who is one of Kim's friends, says being funny is doing a lot for Pete ... and she says it's a quality that drew her to John.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Kim and Pete grabbed dinner Tuesday night at his favorite Italian restaurant ... a rendezvous that comes on the heels of them working closely on "Saturday Night Live" and hitting up a SoCal amusement park together.

The way John sees it ... what girl wouldn't want to fall in love with a funny guy?!?

Kim's past could also be working in Pete's favor ... Chrissy says KK needs someone to make her laugh after some intense months with estranged husband Kanye West, and Pete definitely fits the bill.

The 'SNL' star also famously coined the phrase "big d*** energy" ... and Chrissy admits BDE might be at play here.

Play video content TMZ.com