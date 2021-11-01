Kim Kardashian Shows Off Halloween Costume, Sexy Space 'CowBot'

Kim Kardashian is finally revealing what she dressed up as for Halloween ... and it looks like she let her imagination run wild, mixing the old West with the future!!!

Kim just showed off her full costume on social media, and she's calling it a "CowBot" ... essentially a cowgirl/robot hybrid. This wasn't your typical Halloween USA look either, it was designed by one of Kim's favorites, Manfred Thierry Mugler.

As you can see, Kim's costume looks metallic, with lots of shiny silver colors and a partially clear cowboy hat. She's a space cowgirl robot, so naturally, she's also wearing boots, a big belt buckle, chaps and accessorized with a pistol and gun holster.

The outfit is super sexy ... Kim's showing off a good amount of skin as well ... and it's very futuristic and imaginative.

