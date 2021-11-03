Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Grab Private Dinner in Staten Island
11/3/2021 8:15 AM PT
Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson had a secret dinner rendezvous Tuesday night, TMZ has learned.
Kim ventured out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan ... and headed for Pete's turf -- Staten Island. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the 2 entered the backdoor of Campania restaurant ... one of Pete's favorites.
They presumably chowed down on pizza or pasta ... the specialty at the joint.
It's a big development because everyone wanted to know if they'd meet up after sharing a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in the O.C. over the weekend ... where they held hands on a ride.
As you know ... Pete and Kim were together for almost a week when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" last month ... even sharing a kiss during a skit.
We got Kim out earlier in the day Tuesday and asked if she and Pete were more than just friends, but she was mum.
A few days ago our Kim sources said Kim and Pete were just friends. Thing we want to know now ... define "friends."