Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Grab Private Dinner in Staten Island

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson had a secret dinner rendezvous Tuesday night, TMZ has learned.

Kim ventured out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan ... and headed for Pete's turf -- Staten Island. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the 2 entered the backdoor of Campania restaurant ... one of Pete's favorites.

They presumably chowed down on pizza or pasta ... the specialty at the joint.

It's a big development because everyone wanted to know if they'd meet up after sharing a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in the O.C. over the weekend ... where they held hands on a ride.

As you know ... Pete and Kim were together for almost a week when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" last month ... even sharing a kiss during a skit.

We got Kim out earlier in the day Tuesday and asked if she and Pete were more than just friends, but she was mum.

