Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Grab Private Dinner in Staten Island

11/3/2021 8:15 AM PT
Getty Composite

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson had a secret dinner rendezvous Tuesday night, TMZ has learned.

Kim ventured out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan ... and headed for Pete's turf -- Staten Island. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the 2 entered the backdoor of Campania restaurant ... one of Pete's favorites.

kim kardashian
Getty

They presumably chowed down on pizza or pasta ... the specialty at the joint.

It's a big development because everyone wanted to know if they'd meet up after sharing a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in the O.C. over the weekend ... where they held hands on a ride.

Buddy-buddy
As you know ... Pete and Kim were together for almost a week when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" last month ... even sharing a kiss during a skit.

We got Kim out earlier in the day Tuesday and asked if she and Pete were more than just friends, but she was mum.

EVERYONE WANTS TO KNOW!
A few days ago our Kim sources said Kim and Pete were just friends. Thing we want to know now ... define "friends."

Old news is old news!
