Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Meet at Restaurant Two Nights in a Row

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson very much appear to be an item ... well, maybe something more flingy than that ... the two just met up for the second night in a row.

K&P joined a group of friends for dinner at Zero Bond in NYC. The pair arrived separately, Pete first and then Kim -- dressed in Balenciaga sunglasses and a black dress -- about 10 minutes later. If the two grabbing dinner sounds familiar, it should ... Pete and Kim chowed down at Campania in Staten Island Tuesday night after they were escorted through a back entrance and treated to a very private meal.

This time, things weren't as intimate -- with others breaking bread with them -- but to hang out 3x in less than a week, not to mention cross-country ... well, it's starting to sound like a thing.

As for why Kim's in town, it wasn't solely to see Pete ... she was honored Monday at Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards for her SKIMS line. Always a savvy businesswoman, Kim wore brown leather with SKIMS during her acceptance speech.

Play video content TMZ.com

It was only a few days ago when we got Kim, Pete and friends in the OC during a trip to Knott's Berry Farm. The two rode a rollercoaster together, and at one point held hands ... onlookers told us they looked like a "thing."