Paris Hilton, Carter Reum Buy Oceanfront Home in Malibu

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum We're a Malibu Couple Now!!! Scoop Up Oceanfront Home

8/20/2021 4:32 PM PT

Paris Hilton and her fiancée are expanding outside city living ... because they just snatched up a beautiful oceanfront property in Malibu.

Records show Paris and Carter Reum are the proud new owners of a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home along the coastline in the famous beach town ... and they threw down a cool $8,400,000 for the 2,968-square-foot pad.

It's a big change of scenery from Paris' longtime home in Beverly Hills ... every room in the two-story home has an ocean view and there's a patio with an outdoor shower and a staircase down to the sand.

There's a hot tub on the upstairs balcony and the master suite has a fireplace and spa-style bath. There's also a private garden and state-of-the-art kitchen with granite countertops.

Paris' beach house is just down the road from the Malibu pier and celeb hot spot Nobu, perfect for some romantic dates with her man.

