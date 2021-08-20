Katharine Graham's Martha's Vineyard Property Hits Market for $39.5M

An iconic estate that once belonged to the late Katharine Graham has hit the market for the first time in 50 years ... and it's gonna cost someone a pretty penny.

The Martha's Vineyard property known as "Mohu" sits on 50 acres near the coveted Lambert's Cove. The estate includes a 5-bedroom beach house, 1-bedroom caretaker's cottage, tennis court and also an 860-foot private white sandy beach.

The whole shebang's going for $39,500,000 ... but this is some top-shelf real estate in prime location. The property's surrounded by 3,000 feet of water frontage on James Pond and a network of walking trails that snake through the woods and along the pond.

According to the Vineyard Gazette, which first reported the news, the "Mohu" property was the last piece of land belonging to the Graham family. The estate once spanned across more than 200 acres but, little by little, the family sold off pieces of the land.

Katherine bought the 200-plus acre property in 1972 for -- get this -- a sweet $1.46 mil.

No doubt there's plenty of room to build on the land ... if the new owner needs more living space. There's also tons of privacy. The estate is surrounded by the 186-acre estate that also belonged to the Graham family. That property sold for $32.5 million in 2019.

Katharine, of course, was the Washington Post's primary publisher for more than 2 decades and she played a key role in the Post helping bring down President Nixon in wake of the Watergate scandal. She died in 2001.